Crash on Eastgate Dr SE in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are both on scene following a crash near Hwy 14 on Eastgate Dr SE in Rochester.

The crash took place across from Clarey’s Safety Equipment.

A sedan has front and rear damage with all airbags deployed while a second sedan and truck have emergency lights on nearby but no visible damage.

Traffic has been slowed down to a single lane at the intersection in the westbound lane.

There is no word on any injuries in the crash at this point.

This is a developing story.