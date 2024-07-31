Court date set for woman accused of assaulting a toddler with a pizza cutter

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A woman accused of assaulting a toddler with a pizza cutter at a local daycare now has a new court date.

26-year-old Adrianna Newburn had plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. However, when the judge was asking her to confirm details of the encounter, she instead claimed she acted in self defense.

Newburn then accused the mother of the toddler of threatening to stab her. She now has an omnibus scheduled to Tuesday, August 6th at 10 AM.