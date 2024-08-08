Counties team up for school-located flu immunization program

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Some counties in the area are already looking ahead to the school year as they team up for an influenza vaccination program in local schools.

Most schools in Dodge and Olmsted Counties as well as those in Pine Island are already taking part in the program.

A Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center nurse will administer the flu vaccine to children in schools. Those costs will be directly billed to the child’s insurance. The program will take place from September 16th through October 11th.