Councilwoman Molly Dennis removed from Rochester City Council meeting on Monday

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Ward 6 City Councilwoman Molly Dennis was asked to leave Monday night’s council meeting.

The removal came after multiple warnings from fellow councilmembers and city staff about violating rules regarding interrupting the meeting and not speaking about the topics on the agenda.

The meeting was intended to approve the city’s 2025 budget and included a 9.96% tax levy increase. ABC 6 News will have a full breakdown of the approved budget at 10 p.m.

The full meeting can be viewed here.