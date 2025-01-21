Costco workers vote to authorize strike

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — More than 18,000 Costco workers around the country may soon hit the picket lines.

They are working without a contract right now, and more than 85% voted on Sunday in favor of authorizing the strike.

The union representing the workers says Costco’s profits have more than doubled since 2018. They are calling for pay and benefits that reflect the company’s successes.