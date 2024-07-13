Construction on I-90 near Stewartville begins Friday night

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For drivers on Interstate 90 near Stewartville, construction may add some time to your travels.

Starting Friday night at 7 PM, a detour was put in place at Olmsted County Road 35 as crews demolish a bridge.

The detour is expected to end on Monday.

This construction is part of a larger project on the bridge that should be completed by late October, according to MnDOT.