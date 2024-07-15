Construction gets underway in Olmsted County

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Construction projects across Olmsted County got started on Monday, July 15th.

Work began on the Interstate 90/Highway 52 interchange as crews begin putting a flyover ramp from southbound Highway 52 to eastbound I-90 to eliminate 92% of left turns and reduce crashes as a result.

There will also be larger acceleration lanes and a few bridges are being replaced.

Construction will pause in November, and the project should be done in the fall of 2026.

Meanwhile, crews are also working on Highway 30 in Stewartville and moving east towards Chatfield. Traffic will be down to one lane as the road is resurfaced, and drivers should expect delays.

That work is expected to be finished in October.