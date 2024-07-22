Construction coming to Olmsted County Road 138

(ABC 6 News) — Olmsted County Public Works announced that construction work will be done on County Road 138 this week.

The construction begins on Thursday, July 25th, and it involves a culvert replacement project. It is expected to be completed by Monday, July 29th, depending on the weather.

County Road 138 will remain closed through the duration of the project, and an official detour will not be provided. Residents will have access to their properties within the closure.

Motorists should expect delays and seek alternative routes.