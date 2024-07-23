Construction around Soldiers Field Park begins

(ABC 6 News) — More construction is about to get underway in Rochester that will impact Soldiers Field Park in the coming weeks.

The construction is part of a multi-year project between Rochester Parks and Recreation and Rochester Public Utilities to help bring improvements around the park. The latest project being done is the construction of RPU’s new duct bank.

While no park amenities are set to close, there will be measures taken to ensure visitors are not overly impacted by the construction.

In total, the project will have the following impacts:

2 Avenue SW will be closed south of 6 Street

7 Street SW will be closed east of 3 Avenue

Soldiers Field Drive will be closed from 7 Street SW extending approximately 600 feet south

Traffic will be detoured along 1 Avenue SW from 6 Street SW. A temporary gravel road will be installed into the parking lot to maintain access to the golf course.

The pedestrian detour near Broadway Avenue S and 9 Street SW remains in place. The temporary path and alternate Zumbro River crossing will be in place until the new bridge is replaced in early 2025.

Visit the City of Rochester’s Interactive Construction Impact Map to view other travel impacts related to construction projects