Congressman Brad Finstad faces challenger for CD1

(ABC 6 News) – Another candidate has filed to run for the U.S. House of Rep. to represent district one in Minn.

Dr. Shawn Tweten announced his candidacy for CD1 Wed. as a republican and will now challenge current congressman, Brad Finstad (R).

Dr. Tweten is a mental health provider and therapist for jail inmates and correctional officers. He is a father of four and resides in Mankato.

He says his main issues he is focusing on is affordable housing for seniors and families, agriculture, and above all else “loving your neighbor.”

More information on Dr. Tweten can be found here.