Complaints from MN Crime against RPD dismissed

(ABC 6 News) — Back in August, a popular social media group, MN Crime, filed a complaint against the Rochester Police Department, alleging open records violation in the fatal trooper crash that killed 18-year-old Olivia Flores.

On Thursday, ABC 6 News acquired documents revealing that the complaints have been dismissed by Administrative Law Judge Suzanne Todnem.

“[MN Crime] did not establish probable cause to believe that [RPD] violated the MGDPA by failing to produce the portable recording system data requested regarding the fatal crash on May 18, 2024,” Todnem concluded.

