Competition for coolest product made in Minnesota narrows to top 8

(ABC 6 News) — The competition to determine the coolest product made in Minnesota has been whittled down to just eight products.

The competition began with 64 products, and now, we’ve reached the fourth round of the bracket-style contest.

Among the final products on the list are Real Sugar, 3M Scotch Magic Tape, Arctic Cat, JonnyPops, and an industrial printer.

Voting runs through Sunday with this next round, and the top four begins on Monday.

To vote, click here.