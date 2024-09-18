Competition for coolest product in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A competition is underway in Minnesota to determine the coolest product created in the state.

Voting is now open on the top 16 products, which was recently narrowed down from 64.

This week, the bracket-style contest has multiple matchups including Scotch’s 3M tape being pitted against Hormel Foods’ Spam Classic.

Other products include Jonny Pops Popsicles, Arctic Cat snowmobiles, and shoes from Red Wing Shoe Company.

Voting runs through Sunday with the next round featuring the top eight starting on Monday. The winner will be announced on October 8th.

