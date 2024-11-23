Community reacts to Equestrian Center fire in Winona County

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- It was a regular day at the Equestrian Center, and within an instant, that changed as the barn went up in flames on Thursday, claiming the lives of two horses.

“I was just shocked, flames coming out everywhere, with the building on fire,” said Lynn Redig, a neighbor who was across the street from the scene.

The devastating fire had an effect on just about everyone in the Winona community. Redig was home when the fire broke out and was instantly in shock.

“I just did what I could as a neighbor to try and help people that they needed right away. You know I just feel terrible for them,” Redig said.

She described the day as one she never wants to have back.

“I’m getting anxiety again just thinking of it again because it’s not a day I ever want to repeat, and it’s not even my place. Just watching your neighbors barn go up into flames like that is just not something you want to see,” Redig said.

The captain of the Wilson Fire department says he is happy with how the fire was put out, and if there was any delay in response time, in could have been worse.

“If we hadn’t stopped it at the breezeway where we stopped it, I’m very confident it would have been a much much bigger loss. So I do think the firefighters that were there did a really good job at stopping it where they did,” said Josh Murphy, fire chief at the Wilson Fire Department.

The community is now rallying around the people impacted, hoping to make a tough time, a little less difficult.

“We set up kind of like a GoFundMe. Within a couple hours of having it up, by the time I went to bed last night it was already up to 1,000 dollars and now we’re almost up to 15,” said Cici Thorn, the owner of Salon Ci.

The fire department says they can’t talk about enough the amount of people coming together to help those affected, leaving their jobs, leaving their school in order to help out in this tragedy.

A fundraiser has been set up to support the Baus family who trained horses at the MN Equestrian Center. That fundraiser can be found here.

Another fundraiser has been set up for the Mota family who lived at the center. That fundraiser can be found here.