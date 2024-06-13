Community reacts to Adam Fravel murder trial being moved out of Winona County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A Winona County Judge ruled Wednesday to move Adam Fravel’s trial out of Winona County.

Fravel is accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury, a Winona mother of two.

According to documents filed on Wednesday, the judge determined that a fair and impartial trial could not be guaranteed in Winona County.

“It’s probably a good idea, I think everybody deserves a fair trial. I mean this looks like a pretty open-and-shut case but everything has to be tried and everyone has to be treated fairly,” Donald Pappas said.

Some in the Winona community agree with the judge’s decision, but many are disappointed that the trial is being moved from the community.

“It sounds like Madeline was very well loved in the community and to take the trial out from this community seems to be kind of a disservice to her,” Leone Hackerson, of Winona, said.

Others in the community are concerned that moving the trial out of the county will not guarantee a fair outcome and will make it harder for the community to follow.

“Well there’s clearly an ulterior motive, and I think it’s nothing but selfish,” Marlene Delfs said. “I’m very surprised it was allowed and it makes me very nervous for any kind of fair outcome.”

Some in the community believe that the location doesn’t matter, and the evidence will speak for itself no matter where the trial is held.

“I feel that either way with it being here or somewhere else, the facts speak for themselves. I think he’s guilty on all charges and that’s what definitely needs to be done,” Crystal Van Horn, of Winona, said.

A new location for the trial has not been determined yet.