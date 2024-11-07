Community meeting to be held in Rochester to discuss RPT service changes

(ABC 6 News) — Later this month in Rochester, a community meeting will be held to discuss the recent RPT service changes.

The meeting will take place at the City of Rochester’s DSIC/North Precinct Building (4001 West River Parkway NW) on November 21. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The City of Rochester said via a Facebook post that the meeting will be an RPT to share important details and gather feedback directly from community members impacted by the changes.