Community Kitchen of North Iowa serves up Thanksgiving

(ABC 6 News) — Over 800 free Thanksgiving meals were served to the community on Wednesday at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa.

Normally the kitchen is staffed with just two, so a small force of 25 was assembled to help prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and a piece of pumpkin pie.

The nonprofit normally serves up lunch every day except Sunday, and serves dinner Monday to Thursday.

“Anyone is welcome,” said volunteer Judi Kessler. “But I see just so many people that just enjoy having a Thanksgiving meal that they probably wouldn’t have prepared on their own if they’re all alone, so I just make sure and just I greet them, ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ and I get one right back.”

“I wouldn’t be able to survive and live in North Iowa if it wasn’t for Community Kitchen,” said one patron. “I come here every year, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, because I don’t really have any family around.”

Turkeys were donated by Cargill of Mason City, and the rest through donated like the rest of the food at the Kitchen: by local supermarkets, grocery stores, hospitals, restaurants, wholesalers, bakeries, civic-minded groups, gardeners, and individual contributors. The Kitchen also serves Meals on Wheels five days a week.

