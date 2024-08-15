Community car seat check event happening in Rochester next week

(ABC 6 News) — Parents in Olmsted County will soon have an opportunity to get assurance that their kids get home safely.

The Olmsted County Public Health and Services Department will be holding a community car seat check event next Wednesday, August 21st.

Child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to help correctly install car seats for Minnesota’s new car booster seat laws.

The checks will be done at Crawford Hall located in Graham Park at 2:30 PM. Preregistration is required, so if you are interested, click here for more information.