Comedian Rob Schneider to perform at Mayo Civic Center

(ABC 6 News) — An accomplished comedian will soon be making his way to the Mayo Civic Center.

Rob Schneider is bringing his stand-up tour “Rescue Husband” to the Med City on April 19.

Schneider is a three-time Emmy nominated writer for SNL and has had a successful career in film and television.

Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.