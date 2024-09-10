Comedian Maria Bamford to perform in Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The woman who documented her time in Minnesota in a Netflix comedy series is coming to the Med City.

Maria Bamford will perform at Mayo Civic Center next May. The comedian and star of Lady Dynamite has been praised for her honesty in coping with her mental health issues.

Bamford has been featured in series like Big Mouth, Rick and Morty, and BoJack Horseman while also appearing in Arrested Development, Life and Beth, and multiple stand up specials.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 13th at 10 AM.