Colleges receive extra help to fight against food insecurity

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Food insecurity is a growing problem in our area and across the country, and now, colleges across Minnesota will be receiving extra help to fight against it.

The Office of Higher Education is awarding 24 campuses with Hunger Free Grants totaling over $400,000.

Among those receiving grants is Riverland Community College, getting around $15,000.

Rochester Community and Technical College will also be receiving about $21,000.