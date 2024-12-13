Coffee prices soar as inflation reverses downward track

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s bad news for coffee lovers as that morning cup of joe is about to get even more expensive.

Coffee roasters are set to hike prices early next year after bad weather affected crops in Brazil. The news comes on the heels of a new inflation report showing the largest increase in overall consumer prices in seven months.

The consumer price index increased by 0.3% last month. It tracks the cost of goods and services across the country.

It is not all bad news though as inflation on car insurance is beginning to slow down, and rent prices rose by the smallest amount since 2021.