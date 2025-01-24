Clear Lake reveals visitor guide during annual meeting

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Clear Lake is looking to build a bright future. Tonight’s meeting showed the city has a lot to look forward to this year.

“A lot of reasons why people want to do business here is because Clear Lake is just a great place to live and there’s so many great things going on all the time and a lot of that is a testament to the tourism,” Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President Stacy Doughan said.

From the historic Surf Ballroom, to relaxing on the boat, more than one million people visit Clear Lake each year.

City officials took time to celebrate what the community has to offer, and unveiled the cover of their summer visitors guide.

“Usually we’ve done two separate events, but we just had so much to celebrate tonight, we decided to do the visitor guide unveiling along with our annual meeting, and awards,” Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce director of Tourism Libbey Hohn said.

Inside the guide, was a $2 million visitor center that will soon be constructed. It will stand where the current chamber office is at.

Another project in the works is the Surf Ballroom Music Experience Center.

“It will have an interactive theater in it, it will really be just another draw for people to come and enjoy Clear Lake and all that it has to offer,” Doughan said.

That building will be next door to the historic Surf Ballroom, and the commerce hopes for it to be open this summer.

