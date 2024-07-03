Clear Lake police continue investigation regarding June 27th shooting

(ABC 6 News) — Clear Lake PD is continuing an investigation regarding a shooting that took place back on June 27th.

Just before midnight, Clear Lake police officers were dispatched to a reported drive-by shooting in the 500 block of North Shore Drive.

Once at the scene, the officers located evidence that multiple shots had been fired from a moving vehicle toward a specific residence in the area. There were no reported injuries, and the suspect was not in the area when police arrived.

If you have any information about this incident or know of someone who may, please contact the Clear Lake Police Department at 641‐357‐2186 or police@cityofclearlake.org. Clear Lake PD says that anyone who provides information may remain anonymous.