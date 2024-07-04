Clear Lake celebrates Independence Day

(ABC 6 News) – Thousands have flocked to Clear Lake for the town’s Fourth of July celebrations.

According to the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, this event is the largest annual generator for tourism dollars in Clear Lake.

On Thursday, the grand parade was momentarily threatened by a forecast of rain, but only a few sprinkles materialized, allowing the parade to proceed without delay.

Weather permitting, fireworks over the lake are scheduled to begin at 10:00 P.M.

A full schedule of the weekend’s activities can be found here.

Alexander Schmidt brings this live report.