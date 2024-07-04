Clear Lake begins Fourth of July celebrations

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Clear Lake, Iowa, residents got the Fourth of July celebrations started a day early.

On Wednesday, ABC 6 News reporter Alexander Schmidt joined Stacy Doughan, the CEO of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, to talk about this weekend’s festivities.

While the Wednesday events surrounded around carnival rides and foods, the Fourth of July celebration in Clear Lake is only just getting started.

On the Fourth, the parade will begin at 10 AM and will be followed up with the carnival opening at noon with bingo, the Municipal Band performance, and a fireworks display later on in the day.

Of course, there is a backup plan for rain as well.

“If there’s lightning and heavy rain, we’ll delay for 30 minutes. If there’s still lightning and heavy rain, we’ll delay for 30 more minutes, at which time the parade would unfortunately be canceled,” Doughan said.

As for the 10 PM fireworks show, if there is lightning in the area, the show will be rescheduled to Friday.

A full schedule of this Clear Lake’s Fourth of July weekend celebrations can be found here.