Clear Lake asks community to donate items for residents affected by flooding

(ABC 6 News) – The city of Clear Lake on Sunday asked the community to donate items for residents in the city of Spencer who were displaced by flood waters.

The Chamber of Commerce collected items for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People did show up and nearly filled an entire truck with donations.

Meanwhile, the residents of Spencer are most immediately in need of sleeping bags, pillows, and blankets.

All new or slightly used clean items were accepted, and the city says additional items may be needed in the near future.