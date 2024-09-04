Cleanup for Minnesota State Fair begins after fifth-busiest fair ever

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The 2024 Minnesota State Fair is in the books, and it resulted in the fifth-busiest fair ever despite two days being impacted by severe weather.

Now, cleanup efforts are fully underway, and ABC’s Richard Reeve takes a look at the stark contrast in the look of the fairgrounds following the 12-day event.