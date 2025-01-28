City, state officials tour affordable housing projects in Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Addressing the need for affordable housing in the Med City has been a top priority for Ryan Yetzer, Deputy City Administrator for Community Development for the City of Rochester.

“We are short on housing,” Yetzer said. “We need to increase the supply, because the demand is there.”

Yetzer joined Mayor Kim Norton in toured the city’s number of housing projects on Monday, along with state and local lawmakers to highlight the successes and speedbumps homeowners in Rochester can expect to experience.

“Rochester is a unique city,” said Yetzer, “…to have the downtown development that we do, followed by the edge growth and sort of cornfields development that we see.”

With more than 2,000 projects (including a multi-billion dollar investment from Mayo Clinic) approved amid a goal of 14,000 units by 2030, Rochester’s recent boom in development was largely brought on thanks to zoning reform that Yetzer said was overdue.

“It’s a popular topic of conversation statewide to talk about projects being approved exclusively at a staff level based on stringent standards,” said Yetzer. “And that’s what we have here.”