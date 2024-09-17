City of Rochester to promote snow awareness at ‘Snow Summit’ event in October

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester is hosting its first ever ‘Snow Summit’ event in October to promote snow safety and awareness, according to a press release.

The event will have several exhibits on snow removal practices, winter activities, and snow safety tips. There will be multiple city departments and community partners showing exhibitions, including the Department of Natural Resources and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

Representatives from these departments will give demonstrations, answer questions, and offer advice on how to be prepared and stay safe during the winter season.

The City of Rochester says there will also be interactive activities for kids and opportunities to explore the tools used by the Public Works Department to keep roads clear and safe.

Rochester’s inaugural Snow Summit is happening on Saturday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Public Works and Transit Operations Center. The event is free of charge and open to all ages.

For more information about the Rochester Snow Summit, you can visit City of Rochester Snow Summit.