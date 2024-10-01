City of Rochester to mail notices for unpaid parking tickets

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester is working to recover unpaid parking citation fines that are more than 45 days past due.

According to a Facebook post, in the coming days, the City will be mailing notices to registered owners of vehicles with unpaid parking tickets notifying them that they have unpaid parking tickets that will be sent to collections.

Residents can visit https://rochestermn.citationportal.com/ (link in bio) at any time to confirm whether there are any unpaid parking tickets associated with their vehicle.

Parking tickets can be paid online through the link above, over the phone by calling 855-807-2006, or by mail or dropbox: City of Rochester, 201 4 Street SE, Room 135, Rochester, MN 55904.

Payments can be made online or over the phone 24 hours per day and 365 days per year. The City is asking that residents do not mail cash.