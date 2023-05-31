City of Rochester to Host Virtual Meetings for Dog Park Feedback

(ABC 6 News)- The city of Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to attend a virtual informational meeting for feedback of a potential dog park on Wednesday.

The city is exploring the options for a 5,000 to 8,000 square foot dog park in either Cook Park or Kutzky Park.

A new dog park would likely be created by the end of 2023 and funded by the 2020 parks referendum.

The city is having two meeting sessions Wednesday at noon or 6:00 p.m.

The link for the noon meeting is available here and the link to the 6 p.m. meeting is available here.