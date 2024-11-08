City of Rochester encourages youth to participate in statewide Mayor for a Day Essay Contest

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester and Mayor Kim Norton are once again participating in an annual contest, a press release said Friday.

The competition is the League of Minnesota Cities’ (LMC) Mayor for a Day Essay Contest. The contest is open to Minnesota students in fourth, fifth or sixth grades this school year, and three winners will be chosen to receive $100 prizes from LMC.

Winning essays will also be published in the LMC magazine. The question this year is, “What would you do if you were mayor for a day?”

“The League of Minnesota Cities is again offering a wonderful opportunity for our youth to share their ideas on local government and for local leaders to see the city through their eyes. I would like to invite and encourage Rochester’s fourth, fifth and sixth-grade students to submit an essay,” said Mayor Kim Norton. “This project is a great way for young people to explore their thoughts on how to continue improving their city for residents of all ages and backgrounds. Children and youth are such a vital part of the future of our city and cities across our great state.”

Entries for the 2024 Mayor for a Day Essay Contest can be emailed, submitted online or postmarked by December 13, 2024. LMC will notify the winners in early January.

The submission form and information for participants are available at www.lmc.org/mayorforaday.

Mayor Norton’s video inviting contestants to participate is available here.