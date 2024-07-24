City of Rochester disables comments from all its social media channels

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester is disabling comments on all social media platforms, according to a press release.

The release says that Mayor Kim Norton will also be disabling comments via her page. It also states that people will still be able to connect with the City through many other different ways.

“The City of Rochester believes it is important to help support and foster a safe and inclusive community,” says City Administrator Alison Zelms. “Unfortunately, like other communities across the state of Minnesota and the nation, we have seen comments and activity via our social media channels that is counterproductive to those efforts.”

“Discontinuing the use of comments effectively reduces the potential for harmful content and negative interactions because it removes an unmoderated and monitored forum for those activities,” Zelms adds.

As for ways people can share their views and connect with the City of Rochester, the release says that individuals can still provide feedback, ask questions, and obtain city services through other means such as phone, e-mail, in person facilities and public meetings.

“Residents can continue to react to posts and reshare to their own pages with their thoughts,” shares Mayor Norton. “I believe this change will support our efforts to provide information, and also to create a better, safer digital environment for all.”