City of Rochester awarded $366k from DEED for contamination cleanup

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced that the City of Rochester would be receiving $366,288 for contamination cleanup.

The grant is part of a nearly $7 million program going towards 11 different communities to assess and clean up contaminated sites for private and public development.

Rochester’s grant is going towards the cleanup of Civic Center North, which is contaminated with “petroleum and other contaminants.”

DEED says the 1.8-acre site will be redeveloped into apartment buildings.