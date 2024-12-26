City of Rochester adjusting hours for in-person services

(ABC 6 News) – The city of Rochester is changing their operating hours for in-person services at City Hall, Development Services and Infrastructure Center (DSIC) and Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) to 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City officials say the demand for in-person services drop significantly drop after 4:30, and are adjusting their hours to “better align with current service needs.”

The update also creates consistency with the hours of in-person service observed by Olmsted County, the State of Minnesota and some existing City offices.

RPU and 311 will continue to offer phone support until 5:00 p.m.