City of Owatonna seeking input on new community center

(City of Owatonna) – Today, the City of Owatonna announced the launch of a survey and plans to form a task force to help guide the planning process for a new community center.

“The City of Owatonna is committed to a thoughtful planning process as it explores constructing a community center,” said Greg Schultz, City Council President. “By launching a comprehensive community survey and forming a dedicated task force, we are ensuring opportunities for all residents to engage in decisions regarding this important project so we can take the time necessary to make informed decisions that best serve the community.”

Community Survey: Share Your Vision

A survey is an essential first step in the facilities planning process for a new community center. The City is seeking feedback on the activities, amenities, programs and services residents believe are essential in a community center. This input will help guide the planning process to envision a space that reflects community members’ needs, promotes the health of Owatonnans of all ages and provides a place for learning, socializing and connecting.

Residents from Owatonna and the surrounding area are invited to complete the online survey through 5 p.m. Monday, June 17. The survey can be accessed here or by visiting the City’s community center webpage at Owatonna.gov/CommunityCenter.

Apply to Serve on the Task Force: Be a Part of the Planning

In addition to the community survey, the City is also forming a Community Center Task Force which will include community members representing different backgrounds, experiences and interests. Task Force members will work closely with government officials, City staff and consultants throughout the planning process to recommend a robust plan that delivers the activities, amenities and services residents desire now and into the future while ensuring efficient use of tax dollars.

The Community Center Task Force application is available by clicking here or by visiting Owatonna.gov/CommunityCenter. Paper applications are also available at City Hall. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Monday, June 17. Task Force members will be selected based on their community involvement, relevant experience and background to ensure a broad representation of perspectives that reflect Owatonna’s population.

Questions or comments about the Community Center project can be emailed to communitycenter@owatonna.gov.