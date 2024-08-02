City of Albert Lea to hold public forum

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Albert Lea will be holding a public forum next week to get input on adult-focused business restrictions.

Currently, there is a moratorium on new businesses until zoning laws are set. This includes cannabis, off-sale liquor, tobacco, and sexually-oriented businesses.

The hearing will be held Tuesday, August 6th at 5:30 PM on the top floor of city hall.