City of Albert Lea to hold public forum

City of Albert Lea public hearing

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Albert Lea will be holding a public forum next week to get input on adult-focused business restrictions.

Currently, there is a moratorium on new businesses until zoning laws are set. This includes cannabis, off-sale liquor, tobacco, and sexually-oriented businesses.

The hearing will be held Tuesday, August 6th at 5:30 PM on the top floor of city hall.