City of Albert Lea reminds residents to be ‘salt smart’ this winter

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea is reminding residents to be ‘salt smart’ this winter, a press release said Friday.

With sleet and freezing rain expected to hit our area this weekend, city officials are spreading awareness about how salt affects the environment.

According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), salt, particularly chloride, poses a large threat to the state’s fish and freshwater ecosystem. This includes local lakes.

The MPCA emphasizes that just one teaspoon of salt can permanently contaminate five gallons of water.

In Albert Lea, there are 2,000 stormwater sewers that outlet to a local lake. Salt runs into the storm sewers with rain and melted snow. Officials say this can harm fish and other critters.

To lower the use of salt and protect lakes and streams, the MPCA recommends doing the following:

Shovel and scrape. Removing snow and ice manually reduces the amount of salt needed for melting.

Use sand for traction. When temperatures drop below 15°F, salt loses its effectiveness. Instead, use sand to improve traction on sidewalks and driveways.

Apply salt sparingly. A small amount of salt goes a long way. A coffee cup full of salt is sufficient to treat a 20-foot driveway or 1,000 square feet of sidewalk.

Sweep up excess salt. Once salt has melted snow and ice, sweep up any visible salt on dry surfaces. This prevents salt from running off into local lakes.

