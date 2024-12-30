City of Albert Lea offering Christmas tree dropoff

(ABC 6 News) — As people begin to take down their Christmas decorations, you may be wondering what to do with your Christmas trees.

The City of Albert Lea is offering two drop off locations for Christmas trees that will be available until January 7.

The first drop off spot is at Frank Hall Park (505 Frank Ave) at the north parking lot of the Humane Society.

The other drop off is located at the Transfer Station (2506 Ridgeway Dr). This drop off location will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday as well as 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. It will be closed on New Year’s Day.

There is no fee for disposal, but the city is asking people to remove any wreaths, wire, metal, or plastic before disposing.