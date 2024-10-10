City of Albert Lea announces fall cleanup event

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Albert Lea has announced when its annual fall cleanup event will take place.

The event is happening this weekend on Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents are encouraged to bring a load of garbage or yard waste to the transfer station where it will be disposed of for free.

Many other items, including furniture and appliances, can be thrown away for a reduced fee.