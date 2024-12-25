Church at the Surf: Zion holds Christmas Eve services

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It was a joyful noise as Zion Lutheran Church held Christmas Eve services at the historic Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

“We actually just started doing Christmas at the Surf last year,” said lead Pastor Jason Miller. “We did Easter at the Surf as well. This is our way of kind of partnering with the community in a way to love on the community in a bigger fashion.”

The contemporary worship service included a full band, and was attended by over 900 of the faithful.

“What we’ve seen really every time we’ve done Christmas services,” said Miller, “Is that it is an opportunity for people to worship and encounter Jesus.”