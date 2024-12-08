Christmas comes early to Oronoco

(ABC 6 News)- Ho Ho Ho. Santa Claus made a surprise visit on Saturday to Oronoco, as he was welcomed by kids wondering if they were either naughty or nice.

It’s was the Oronoco Toy Drive, an event that started two years ago, as the Oronoco Lions Club wanted to bring back an old tradition.

“The Lions came to us last year and said “hey you know, we would really like to do this event, we’ve done it years and years ago with the fire department, and we’d really like to do it again,” said Colby Lesniac, First Responder at the Oronoco Fire and Rescue.

Making the holidays magical is a team effort.

“Various businesses around town. Gas and Go, and Tillies, Two Sisters, Buy RV Sell RV, they all partner with us. So they have barrels collecting toys and so far we’ve had a pretty good collection, and still have needs for a few more, but things are going really well,” said Steve Sherry, president of the Oronoco Lions Club.

To bring Christmas spirit not only to the Oronoco community…but most importantly, the kids. Santa Claus himself loving the chance to make each child’s Christmas wish come true.

“It’s always kind of fun getting the ones who are crying, it makes some of the best pictures. But, you know, when you look in their eyes and they believe, it’s like Christmas gold so it’s pretty awesome,” said Santa Claus.

The fire department said they raised 700 dollars at last years’ toy drive. They were hoping to bring that to $1,200 this year. You can stay tuned for more events leading up to Christmas from the Oronoco Fire Department by clicking here.