Christmas by the Lake happening in Clear Lake this weekend

(ABC 6 News) — Clear Lake is holding their award-winning Christmas by the Lake this weekend.

For families, there will be hay rides and photo opportunities with holiday icons. There will also be a lighted parade, crafts, shopping downtown, and holiday winter displays.

It all ends with a fireworks finale over the lake. It runs from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.