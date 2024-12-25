Christmas celebrations at The Landing MN

(ABC 6 News) — The Landing celebrated Christmas with its guests on Wednesday.

Volunteers from Echo Church went out to the Landing Wednesday morning to hand out gifts and spread holiday cheer.

Guests were given sweatshirts, gloves, heat-packs, and other goodies to celebrate the season.

Volunteers brought their families with and said it helped teach their kids about doing good for others.

“We’re showing our children loving and serving others that are um in need and it was a way that we could take the focus off of ourselves this season,” Karl Rogers, one of the volunteers, said.

Dinner will also be served at 5 p.m. to guests.