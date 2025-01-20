Chili cookoff contest on a chilly day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Many people stopped by Douglas Saloon and Social Club in Oronoco on Sunday to beat the chilly day by enjoying a bowl of chili.

This was the 4th annual chili cook off, where each year people compete to see who has the best chili in town.

15 bowls of chili starred in this year’s annual chili cooking contest.

“It’s a good event for the community to get together and have a good time, and that’s what we’re about is having a good time,” Douglas Saloon and Social Club co-founder Karl Heublein said.

From chili number one, all the way to number 15, the judges had their bowls full taste-testing each sample.

At stake was a 500-dollar prize pot and a trophy. Though competition was tough, it remained friendly with cooks and judges keeping in mind it’s all about bringing people together.

“We did it probably 4 years ago and everybody’s looking for something to do in the wintertime and what a great way to get the community together and cook some chili, have some chili, and be all together,” Douglas Saloon and Social Club manager Sophie Baker said.

One after another, everyone went around sampling all of the chilies to come up with a favorite.

“Everybody’s version of chili is so different so it’s nice to see the uniqueness of what they think chili is,” Baker said.

After all the taste testing-the judges came up with their final decision, crowning chili number 14 the winner. Chili number one won the popular vote.