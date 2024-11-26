Chick-Fil-A mascot visits Mason City first responders

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — “Freedom” the Chick-Fil-A mascot made a stop in Mason City on Tuesday to support local first responders.

He and the fast food joint’s manager gave smiles and Chick-Fil-A gift cards to police officers and firefighters.

It comes as remodeling projects are underway for the Mason City Fire and Police Departments. First responders say Chick-Fil-A gave them a much-needed break from cooking.