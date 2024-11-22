Chatfield School Board approves special election for next February, voters will decide on the approval of $11 million in funding

(ABC 6 News) – The Chatfield School Board voted to approve a facility bond election, an official from Chatfield Public Schools (CPS) said Friday.

The special election was approved on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The election is scheduled for February 11, 2025. According to CPS, if approved by voters, this bond would fund the construction of a new gymnasium for the Chatfield High School. This funding would also reportedly expand the existing wrestling and fitness facilities at the school.

The total amount of the funding would be approximately $11.03 million.

A project plan was developed by the district after feedback from community surveys and input from a Community/School Facility Study Group, CPS said.

This group is meeting with ISG, a consulting firm, Friday at 6 p.m. to review progress that has been made so far. They will also be previewing public information plans at the meeting.

According to CPS, presentation sessions for the general public will be scheduled soon. CPS added that in the coming weeks, details about the following will be released:

The project plan and its rationale

Tax implications

Absentee/early voting information

ABC 6 News will provide more information about this story as it becomes available.