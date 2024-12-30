Chatfield man charged with pointing laser at Mayo One medical helicopter

(ABC 6 News) – A Chatfield man appeared in Fillmore court Monday, Dec. 30, after allegedly pointing a laser at Mayo One helicopter crew while they were in the air.

Steven Clifford Johnson, 43, faces a gross misdemeanor charge of Crimes Involving Aircraft – Aim and Discharge Laser or Other Light While Landing or Taking Off.

According to court documents, a Mayo One flight nurse called Johnson’s alleged actions the “most aggressive” shining incident in her years of service.

In 2009, the FBI published a video and article explaining that laser pointers can be used to temporarily blind aircraft pilots and staff.

According to court documents, at about 11:50 p.m. Oct. 10, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of County Road 40 and 261st Avenue, where Mayo One Medical Helicopter reported someone shining a green laser at the aircraft.

Mayo One was circling the area and unable to land, according to court documents, and began shining its searchlight in the area to get the person to stop.

According to court documents, the person shining a laser at the plane did not stop.

According to court documents, Chatfield police also responded to the scene, where an officer allegedly used a “privately owned night observation device” to find a green laser aimed at Mayo One, coming out of a trailer window.

Johnson allegedly emerged from the trailer and told members of law enforcement that they were trespassing and violating his rights.

He allegedly told police that Mayo One had “shined” him first, and he had “shined” back in retaliation.

On October 18, the Mayo One staff filed a report on the incident, saying they were flying from the Rushford area to Rochester when they saw a green light in the cabin and realized they were being targeted by a green laser on the ground.

The staff allegedly tracked the laser to the area of Johnson’s trailer, then called Fillmore County dispatch.

Johnson is scheduled to appear again in court Feb. 24, 2025.