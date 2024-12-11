Chaotic Good Brewing Company to close Dec. 23

(ABC 6 News) – Chaotic Good Brewing Company is announcing that it will close its doors for good on December 23.

The Kasson brewery opened its doors in November 2022, and will close just over two years later.

The brewery is asking the community to come out one last time to help them empty the kegs, which they say will be crucial to being able to pay their bills, and hopefully attract a new owner.

There is still hope the brewery could survive under new ownership, as in their announcement, the brewery’s owners asked anyone who is interested in taking over, or in partnering with other interested parties in re-opening the space to reach out to them, or their broker.

